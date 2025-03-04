Fantasy Basketball
Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson Injury: Likely to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Gibson (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Gibson was unable to play in Monday's loss to the Warriors due to an illness, but the veteran center appears to be on track to be available Wednesday. He's seen sparse playing time off the bench over the past couple of weeks as the fourth-string center behind Mark Williams, Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate.

Taj Gibson
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
