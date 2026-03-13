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Taj Gibson Injury: May debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:43am

Gibson (reconditioning) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Gibson could make his Grizzlies and season debut Friday, but even if he gets the green light to suit up, it's unclear how involved he'll be. However, Memphis doesn't have a true center healthy at the moment, running with Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and Rayan Rupert as small-ball fives in recent games, so Gibson's size could be prioritized.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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