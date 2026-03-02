Taj Gibson Injury: Not yet ready for debut
Gibson (reconditioning) is out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Gibson inked a deal with Memphis on Thursday, but he'll need more time before being cleared for his first taste of game action. The veteran's next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against Portland.
