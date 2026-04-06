Taj Gibson Injury: Officially out
Gibson (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Gibson was added to the injury report as doubtful due to right foot injury management, and the team has since decided to hold him out of Monday's tilt. Dariq Whitehead and Toby Okani should be expected to step up in the frontcourt with Gibson and Taylor Hendricks (thumb) out.
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