Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Officially out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:37pm

Gibson (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Gibson was added to the injury report as doubtful due to right foot injury management, and the team has since decided to hold him out of Monday's tilt. Dariq Whitehead and Toby Okani should be expected to step up in the frontcourt with Gibson and Taylor Hendricks (thumb) out.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 22
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 22
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago