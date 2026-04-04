Taj Gibson Injury: Probable for Sunday
Gisbon (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Gibson is trending towards a return after four games on the sidelines. He's likely to be an emergency depth option depending on how many Grizzlies are available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 2210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More