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Taj Gibson Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Gisbon (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Gibson is trending towards a return after four games on the sidelines. He's likely to be an emergency depth option depending on how many Grizzlies are available.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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