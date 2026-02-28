Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Gibson (reconditioning) won't play in Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Gibson signed a contract with Memphis on Thursday but requires a ramp-up period before suiting up. The 40-year-old center's next opportunity to make his Grizzlies debut will come Tuesday in Minnesota.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
February 7, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
January 31, 2025
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Here's What You Missed
NBA
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Here's What You Missed
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 11, 2024