Taj Gibson Injury: Ruled out Monday
Gibson (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.
Gibson will miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot soreness. Taylor Hendricks will likely see a bump in minutes due to Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) and Gibson being sidelined. The veteran center's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks.
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