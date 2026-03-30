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Taj Gibson Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gibson (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.

Gibson will miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot soreness. Taylor Hendricks will likely see a bump in minutes due to Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) and Gibson being sidelined. The veteran center's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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