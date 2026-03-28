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Taj Gibson Injury: Unlikely to face Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Gibson is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to right foot soreness.

Gibson's foot injury has been a nagging issue, and it's likely to prevent him from suiting up in the tail end of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set. The veteran center has appeared in seven games with Memphis this season, averaging 9.3 minutes. His absence would leave center duties to Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks (thumb).

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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