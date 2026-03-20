Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Gibson (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Gibson will hit the sidelines for the first game of this back-to-back set, but he should return for Saturday's game in Charlotte. GG Jackson (knee) will also miss Friday's game, so Taylor Hendricks could be headed for major minutes as one of the last men standing in Memphis' frontcourt.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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