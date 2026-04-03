Taj Gibson Injury: Won't play Friday
Gibson (foot) is out for Friday's game versus Toronto.
This will be Gibson's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list. With Sunday's game in Milwaukee being the first of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be shocking to see Gibson spend at least one more game on the sidelines.
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