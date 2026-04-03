Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:39pm

Gibson (foot) is out for Friday's game versus Toronto.

This will be Gibson's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list. With Sunday's game in Milwaukee being the first of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be shocking to see Gibson spend at least one more game on the sidelines.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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