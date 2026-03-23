Taj Gibson News: Available Monday
Gibson (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Gibson was previously listed as questionable due to right foot soreness but will push through and suit up Monday. In four games with the Grizzlies this season, the veteran big man is averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per contest.
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