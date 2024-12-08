Fantasy Basketball
Taj Gibson News: Back to bench

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 1:35pm

Gibson won't start Sunday's game against the Pacers.

With Nick Richards (ankle) and Moussa Diabate (illness) sidelined, Gibson drew a spot start Saturday against the Cavaliers and posted one rebound and three assists in 17 minutes. With Richards back in action, Gibson will shift to his usual bench role and should see minutes, as Mark Williams (rest/foot) is out after serving as Gibson's backup versus Cleveland.

