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Taj Gibson News: Cleared to debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gibson (reconditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Gibson signed with the Grizzlies in late February and is ready to make his debut with Memphis after getting his conditioning up over the past couple of weeks. The veteran big man will serve as a depth piece for the Grizzlies behind Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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