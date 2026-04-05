Taj Gibson News: Cleared to play
Gibson (foot) is available for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.
Gibson has missed the Grizzlies' last four matchups while tending to a foot injury, but he'll be ready to go if needed Sunday. He figures to serve as frontcourt depth behind Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks.
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