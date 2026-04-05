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Taj Gibson News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Gibson (foot) is available for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.

Gibson has missed the Grizzlies' last four matchups while tending to a foot injury, but he'll be ready to go if needed Sunday. He figures to serve as frontcourt depth behind Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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