Taj Gibson News: Fades injury report
Gibson (foot) is not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Gibson did not play in Friday's loss to the Celtics due to a foot injury, but the veteran big man will be available for the second leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set Saturday. He has averaged 2.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over 9.7 minutes per game across three outings with Memphis this season.
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