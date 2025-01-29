Taj Gibson News: Fails to score in spot start

Gibson posted zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 104-83 loss to Brooklyn.

Gibson got the starting nod after Mark Williams was ruled out due to rest. Despite the promotion, Gibson was a non-factor on the offensive end, although he did manage to haul down a season-high 10 rebounds. The Hornets are left with two games this week, a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday. Based on their current trajectory, there is a chance Williams will sit one of those games, giving Gibson another run with the starting unit.