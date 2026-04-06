Taj Gibson News: Grabs six boards in return

Gibson (foot) tallied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across seven minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran big man had missed the Grizzlies' previous four games due to right foot injury management but was able to reclaim a small role in the rotation Sunday. With the Grizzlies in the midst of a back-to-back set, Gibson could be a candidate to rest in Monday's game against the Cavaliers.