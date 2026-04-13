Taj Gibson News: Logs 19 minutes in start

Gibson accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.

Gibson joined the Grizzlies late in the season as a locker room presence and emergency depth option. He totaled 10 appearances, posting averages of 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per contest.