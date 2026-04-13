Taj Gibson News: Logs 19 minutes in start
Gibson accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.
Gibson joined the Grizzlies late in the season as a locker room presence and emergency depth option. He totaled 10 appearances, posting averages of 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 67 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 112 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3014 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More