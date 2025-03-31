Taj Gibson News: Muted role continues

Gibson had one assist in five minutes during Monday's 110-106 victory over the Jazz.

Gibson failed to score in the win, suiting up for just the fourth time in the past 12 games. Now in the twilight of his career, Gibson's role on the team is as a mentor and guide, as opposed to a productive on-court piece. This is reflected in his season averages of just 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.