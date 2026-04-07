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Taj Gibson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Gibson (foot) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Nuggets.

Gibson is set to return from a one-game absence Wednesday, and he should play limited minutes off the bench. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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