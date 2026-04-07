Taj Gibson News: Not listed on injury report
Gibson (foot) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Nuggets.
Gibson is set to return from a one-game absence Wednesday, and he should play limited minutes off the bench. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More