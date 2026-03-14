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Taj Gibson News: Plays 12 minutes in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 11:18am

Gibson tallied three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 12 minutes during the Grizzlies' 126-110 loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Gibson was cleared to make his Grizzlies debut Friday after signing with the team in late February. The veteran center demonstrated extended range in his debut with a lone three-pointer, his first in a game since Nov. 4, 2024, when he played for the Hornets. With Zach Edey (ankle) out for the season and with Brandon Clarke (calf) and Santi Aldama (knee) facing uncertain timelines to return, Gibson could end up sticking in the rotation at least semi-regularly as a backup center.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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