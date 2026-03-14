Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson News: Plays 12 minutes in Memphis debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Gibson tallied three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 12 minutes during the Grizzlies' 126-110 loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Gibson was cleared to make his Grizzlies debut Friday after signing with the team in late February. The veteran center demonstrated extended range in his debut with a lone three-pointer, his first in a regular season game since Nov. 4, 2024 as a member of the Hornets. Zach Edey (ankle), Brandon Clarke (calf) and Santi Aldama (knee) are all sidelined by injuries, so Gibson will have the opportunity for an extended playing time off the bench behind Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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