Taj Gibson News: Quiet in spot start

Gibson had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Monday's 114-93 loss to Minnesota.

Gibson was given the starting nod, a fair indication as to how desperate the Hornets are when it comes to the center position. Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (shoulder) are both sidelined, meaning Gibson is going to be forced to play for the foreseeable future. Now in the twilight of his career, this move is unlikely to result in meaningful production.