Taj Gibson News: Rare double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Gibson had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 loss to the Magic.

Gibson turned back the clock, producing his first double-double in the last two seasons. Now firmly in the veteran category, Gibson typically plays limited minutes only when the Hornets are dealing with multiple injuries. Despite this performance, there is no reason to think Gibson will be stepping into a larger role any time soon.

