Gibson will come off the bench in Friday's game versus the Knicks.

Moussa Diabate will get the start over Gibson in an injury-ridden frontcourt. The veteran big man started in each of the club's last two outings, during which he averaged 2.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from the field across 13.0 minutes per game.