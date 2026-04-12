Taj Gibson News: Starting Sunday
Gibson will start Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Gibson will make his first start of the season in the team's season finale. The veteran big man has averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances, but he could be in line for a larger role Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 66 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 111 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Gibson See More