Taj Gibson News: Three rejections in Big Easy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gibson posted four points (2-4 FG), one rebound, three blocks and one steal across 15 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 98-94 loss to the Pelicans.

The 39-year-old is more coach than player at this stage of his career, but Gibson tied his season high in blocks with Sunday's performance. The 15 minutes also represented his largest workload since he played 22 minutes against the Magic on Feb. 12 -- since then, he's gotten onto the court in only six of the Hornets' last 22 contests.

