Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Dealing with minor thumb sprain

Horton-Tucker is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a right thumb sprain.

Horton-Tucker's role has been sporadic this season, and he's expected to be available off the bench again Tuesday. With Patrick Williams (foot) unavailable, Horton-Tucker could be in the rotation. On Saturday, he played 18 minutes -- his most since Nov. 7 -- and recorded 10 points, five assists, two rebounds and two blocks.