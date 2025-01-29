Fantasy Basketball
Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Early exit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 5:52pm

Horton-Tucker has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left shin injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Horton-Tucker will end the contest, having not accumulated any counting stats across two minutes. Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips and Jevon Carter are the leading candidates for more minutes during the second half. Horton-Tucker's next chance to play will come Friday at Toronto.

Talen Horton-Tucker
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
