Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Makes early exit Wednesday

Horton-Tucker has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left shin injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Horton-Tucker checked into the game for the first time with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter, and though he stayed in the game to close out the half, he apparently got hurt at some point along the way. He didn't accumulate any counting stats during his two minutes of court time before the Bulls ruled him out for the second half. Horton-Tucker had played under 10 minutes in three of his previous five appearances, so his absence for the rest of the game is unlikely to open up much extra playing time for other players.