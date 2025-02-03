Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Horton-Tucker (lower leg) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Horton-Tucker was unable to play in Sunday's 127-119 loss to the Pistons due to a lower leg injury, and it doesn't appear likely that he will be able to return Tuesday. Horton-Tucker's minutes have been irregular for most of the regular season; however, when he does return, he could have a larger role in the Bulls' rotation due to Zach LaVine (personal) being traded to the Kings on Sunday.
