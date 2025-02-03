Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Talen Horton-Tucker headshot

Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Horton-Tucker (lower leg) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Horton-Tucker was unable to play in Sunday's 127-119 loss to the Pistons due to a lower leg injury, and it doesn't appear likely that he will be able to return Tuesday. Horton-Tucker's minutes have been irregular for most of the regular season; however, when he does return, he could have a larger role in the Bulls' rotation due to Zach LaVine (personal) being traded to the Kings on Sunday.

Talen Horton-Tucker
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now