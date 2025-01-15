Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Horton-Tucker suffered a left knee injury during Wednesday's game against Atlanta and will not return, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He went scoreless (0-1 3Pt) and didn't record any counting stats across three minutes.

Horton-Tucker slipped on a wet spot and sustained a left knee injury late in Wednesday's contest. While he's sidelined, Jevon Carter and Dalen Terry could see some extra run. Horton-Tucker's next chance to play will come Friday against Charlotte.