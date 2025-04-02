Talen Horton-Tucker News: Chips in 27 points off bench

Horton-Tucker ended Tuesday's 137-118 win over the Raptors with 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes.

Horton-Tucker played a season-high 32 minutes off the bench Tuesday and finished as the Bulls' second-leading scorer behind Coby White (28). Horton-Tucker has seen an uptick in playing time over the Bulls' last two games after seeing sparse minutes for most of March, in part due to an ankle injury. He should continue to see extended minutes off the bench if Julian Phillips (quadriceps), Dalen Terry (calf) and Jevon Carter (shoulder) remain sidelined.