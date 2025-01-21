Talen Horton-Tucker News: Emerges with 18 points off bench

Horton-Tucker recorded 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 112-99 victory over the Clippers.

After logging three straight scoreless outings, Horton-Tucker emerged with 18 points in just 23 minutes off Chicago's bench. The veteran swingman's usage was also particularly high, as he attempted a season-high 15 field goals in the absence of both Coby White (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf). Despite Monday's outburst, fantasy managers should likely take a wait-and-see approach before considering adding Horton-Tucker, who hasn't played a consistent role with the Bulls in 2024-25.