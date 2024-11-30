Fantasy Basketball
Talen Horton-Tucker News: Keeps producing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Horton-Tucker finished Friday's 138-129 loss to the Celtics with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt) across 14 minutes.

Horton-Tucker has taken advantage of several absences to carve a productive role off the bench. He's scored in double digits in four games in a row, and while he should continue to see minutes, his numbers will likely regress from an efficiency perspective -- he's shooting an unsustainable 78.6 percent from the floor in that four-game stretch.

