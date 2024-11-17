Talen Horton-Tucker News: Leads bench in scoring in loss

Horton-Tucker ended Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 10 minutes.

Horton-Tucker provided a boost off the Chicago bench despite playing in just 10 minutes, leading all players on the second unit in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying pair of threes. Horton-Tucker's point total is his second-highest of the season and was his third outing in double figures in scoring.