Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Talen Horton-Tucker headshot

Talen Horton-Tucker News: Leads bench in scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Horton-Tucker ended Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 10 minutes.

Horton-Tucker provided a boost off the Chicago bench despite playing in just 10 minutes, leading all players on the second unit in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying pair of threes. Horton-Tucker's point total is his second-highest of the season and was his third outing in double figures in scoring.

Talen Horton-Tucker
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now