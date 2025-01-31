Talen Horton-Tucker News: Playing Friday vs. Toronto

Horton-Tucker (leg) is available to play against the Raptors on Friday.

Horton-Tucker injured his lower left leg during the Bulls' 122-100 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, but the injury doesn't appear severe enough for him to be held out of Friday's contest. Prior to Wednesday's game, Horton-Tucker averaged 5.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 10.2 minutes per game across 12 outings since and including Jan. 1.