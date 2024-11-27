Fantasy Basketball
Talen Horton-Tucker headshot

Talen Horton-Tucker News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Horton-Tucker closed Tuesday's 127-108 win over Washington with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 16 minutes.

Horton-Tucker played through a thumb issue in the win, absorbing some of Patrick Williams' (foot) minutes in the process. He's played well in two straight games, averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in that span.

Talen Horton-Tucker
Chicago Bulls
