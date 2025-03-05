Talen Horton-Tucker News: Pops for season-high 22

Horton-Tucker supplied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 139-117 loss to Cleveland.

With Josh Giddey (quadriceps), Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Kevin Huerter (knee) all unavailable, Horton-Tucker played more than 30 minutes for the first time all season and turned the usage into his best scoring effort of 2024-25. The six assists also tied his season high, but the 24-year-old guard has been little more than a depth piece when the rest of the Chicago backcourt has been healthy -- since the All-Star break, Horton-Tucker had played only 22 total minutes across two games, while being a DNP for four other contests, prior to Tuesday's performance.