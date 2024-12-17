Talen Horton-Tucker News: Provides spark off bench
Horton-Tucker chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-121 victory over the Raptors.
Despite struggling with his outside shot, Horton-Tucker's 15 points were his most scored in a game since Nov. 29. The 24-year-old guard has displayed impressive efficiency this season, shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three.
