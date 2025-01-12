Talen Horton-Tucker News: Reaches double figures off bench
Horton-Tucker supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 loss to the Kings.
Horton-Tucker provided a spark from deep off the bench Sunday, leading all Bulls second unit players in scoring while ending second on the team in threes made in a losing effort. Horton-Tucker has reached double figures in scoring off the bench in 12 outings this season, including in two straight appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now