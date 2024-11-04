Talen Horton-Tucker News: Sees uptick in playing time

Horton-Tucker closed with 10 points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Jazz.

Horton-Tucker struggled to find his groove shooting the ball, but he still finished the night with season highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes. The Iowa State product clearly benefitted from the absence of Zach LaVine (hip), who's timetable for a return is still up in the air. Both Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry should be in line for more opportunities until LaVine can get back on the court.