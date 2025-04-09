Talen Horton-Tucker News: Shines off bench in defeat
Horton-Tucker racked up 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 loss to Cleveland.
Horton-Tucker provided a big spark off the Bulls bench in Tuesday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of three players with 15 or more points. Horton-Tucker has tallied at least 15 points in eight contests, doing so in three of his last five appearances.
