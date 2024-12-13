Talen Horton-Tucker News: Struggles again Friday

Horton-Tucker amassed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 13 minutes during Friday's 109-95 win over the Hornets.

Horton-Tucker produced a lot of nothing once again, continuing his recent slump. He has now scored a total of seven points in the last three games, shifting to a depth role as opposed to anything meaningful. At this stage, the Bulls would have to be dealing with multiple injuries for Horton-Tucker to have any chance of playing consistent minutes.