Tamar Bates Injury: Let go by Nuggets

The Nuggets waived Bates (foot) on Wednesday, per Michael Scotto of USA Today.

Bates' two-way roster spot was cleared to make space for the incoming David Roddy on Wednesday. It's a tough break for Bates, who remains on the mend after undergoing foot surgery in late December. Through G League 13 appearances with the Grand Rapids Gold, Bates averaged 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.