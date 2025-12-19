An undrafted rookie who's on a two-way deal with the Nuggets, Bates is still waiting to make his NBA debut. He had missed both of the Gold's last two contests due to a foot injury but resumed his sharpshooting ways in his return to action Friday. Over 13 appearances on the season for Grand Rapids, Bates is averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 33.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, 43.3 percent from downtown and 90.3 percent from the charity stripe.