Tanner Holden

Tanner Holden Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Holden didn't play in Saturday's 110-103 G League loss to the Long Island Nets due to a knee injury.

Holden missed the first leg of the club's back-to-back set due to the knee injury, and his next chance to suit up will come in Sunday's rematch against Long Island. The 24-year-old is averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.0 minutes per contest in 20 G League outings.

Tanner Holden
 Free Agent

