Tanner Holden News: Chips in 20 points in G League

Holden supplied 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 120-96 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Holden finished Saturday's contest as the Legends' second-leading scorer and rebounder behind Jazian Gortman (21 and 10). Holden has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games, and over that span, he has averaged 17.4 points on 52.6 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over 35.6 minutes per game.