Tanner Holden News: Logs first double-double Monday
Holden played 31 minutes Monday during Texas' 113-104 win over Memphis and compiled 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.
Holden led the Legends in rebounds and finished second in both points scored and assists en route to recording his first double-double of the season. He is now averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists across his first nine outings of the season.
Tanner Holden
Free Agent
