Tanner Holden News: Posts double-double Saturday

Holden tallied 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes in Saturday's 109-101 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Holden stood out for a season-high mark of 11 rebounds while notching a rare double-double during his second straight G League start. He has recorded more than 30 minutes in each of his last four appearances, averaging 16.8 points per game in that period. Still, he remains in a competition for playing time with Warith Alatishe.